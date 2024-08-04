Mason, Ruth

Mason, Ruth Laverne

Ruth Laverne Mason, age 80, of Dayton, formerly of Beavercreek, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2024. She was born August 2, 1943 to the late Clifford & Virgie (Norman) Stogdill in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Charles Mason of 61 years; children Bryan (Julia) Mason of Ottawa, OH, Robert (Michelle) Mason of West Milton, OH, Susan Wyatt of Dayton, OH; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings Ronald (Jeanne) Stogdill, Diana (Don) Gower, and Martene (Barney) Bishop.

Ruth was a past cafeteria helper at Beavercreek Schools, enjoyed painting and making crafts.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of Ruth may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

