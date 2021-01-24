MASON, John Patrick



Age 88, of Dayton.



It is with great sadness that the Mason family announces the passing of John Patrick Mason (88) of Dayton, Ohio, on



January 16, 2021.



John was born on August 9th, 1932, in Grosse Pte Farms, Michigan.



John was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Good Samaritan Hospital for 18 years until he retired in 1994.



His life achievements included being Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the parent corporation Samaritan Health Resources, Board of Trustees member for the Maria Joseph Living Care Center for 15 years, and President of the Southwest Ohio Chapter of the Hospital Financial Management Association.



He was the first SW Ohio Chapter member to be awarded the Founders Medal of Honor, the highest award in the Founders Series.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years Joyce (Rosselle) Mason, four children, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.



John C. & Wakami (Suzuki) Mason and their children John K. & Marie; David Mason & Jacquelyn Oberer; Paul Mason and his children Jena (Mason) & Tyler Spanyer, Paige (Mason) & Pedro Ka'awaloa; Peggy (Mason) & Stephen Albright & their children Samantha (Albright) & Christopher Bivens and their daughter Madison, Stephenie Albright & Kimberly Albright.



He is also survived by his brother Terrence Mason and his wife Theresa plus many nieces and nephews.



John partnered with Joyce to provide a better opportunity for his family and succeeded. He set a great example of how you can be an executive and appreciate everyone in the organization. He had a willingness to smile and an easy-going manner.



He loved sports and traveling the 49 continental United States in his RVs.



The family would like to thank all of the dedicated employees of The Randall Residence of Tipp City. The care the facility



provided John over the past 18 months has been appreciated by us more than words can express. You are special people.



In our desire to keep everyone safe, a private family burial will be held.



If anyone wishes to do something to honor John's memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of Tennessee, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/ Online memories and



condolences may be left for the family at



