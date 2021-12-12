MASARTIS,



Joyce Callahan



Joyce Callahan Masartis, age 73, of Springboro, OH, passed away December 4th, 2021. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on November 29th, 1948, the daughter of the late Kathleen Black and John Callahan. She was a 1966 graduate of St.



Benedict's Academy, where she held many fond memories. Joyce is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard T. Masartis, and survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Jean-Claude Lugli, of Hazlet, NJ, and Kathleen and Robert O'Holla Jr., of Mountainside, NJ. Joyce is also survived by her six grandchildren,



Colleen (Diego) Jimenez, Daniel, Matthew, and Michael Lugli, Layla and Robert O'Holla III, as well as her sister Mary Emkjer. Joyce was a political enthusiast and enjoyed many activities with Rich, including but not limited to playing in the dulcimer club, Civil War reenacting, gardening, crafting, and watching football together. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the



Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



