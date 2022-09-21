MARTZ, William Carroll "Bill"



Age 93, of Portland, CT, passed away September 15, 2022. He was born May 5, 1929, in Miamisburg, Ohio.



He graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1947. Lieutenant Martz served as an Air Force navigator flying B-26 'Blackbirds' with the 12th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron during the Korean conflict. He graduated from the College of Engineering of the University of Dayton in 1958. He was a Professional Engineer and served as a traffic engineer for the City of Dayton from 1958 to 1992. He also served as Past President of the Dayton Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Ohio Section of the Institute for Transportation Engineers.



A loving husband and devoted father, he is survived by his wife of 68 years, Priscilla E. (Roberts) Martz; his children, Jon W. Martz and wife Cheryl of Oakland Township, MI, and Carol E. and husband Steve Greco of East Hampton, CT; his grandchildren, Aaron S. Clark and wife Melissa of Houston, TX, Jordan E. Martz and wife Meghan of Saline, MI, and Caroline E. and Lauren N. Greco of East Hampton, CT; his great-grandchildren, Isabella R. Clark, Hadley G. Martz, and LilyAna R. Clark; his nieces, Trina L. (Gaiser) Garber and Joanna K. (Gaiser) West and husband Gerry, and his nephew Timothy R. Gaiser and wife Kathryn. He is preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Mary (Pontius) Martz; and his sister, Sandra Lee, wife of Richard Gaiser.



A memorial will be held in Miamisburg, Ohio, and scheduled for the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cox Arboretum Foundation.

