MARTY, Charles

Of Springfield, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 15th, 2021, at the Dayton VA Hospice. He was born February 11, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Karl C. and Alma M. (Carle) Marty. Chuck graduated from Springfield South High School and served our country in the United States Navy. He was a member of Grace Baptist, Urbana.



Chuck is survived by two brothers, Doug Marty (Betty) of Wyoming and Phil Marty of Idaho; sister-in-law, Bonnie Marty of Chicago. A special friend, Kolesen McCoy and several Christian brothers and sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by the best parents in the whole wide world, Karl and Alma. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. A celebration of life will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow with military honors at Ferncliff Cemetery, Veteran's section. Online expression of sympathy may be made to



