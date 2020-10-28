MARTS, Jack D.



Jack D. Marts, 68, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on October 18, 1952, to parents, Jack and



Ramona (Lykins) Marts. Jack worked doing inspections for Armco/AK Steel, retiring in 2006 after 32 years with the company. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose



Chapter #501, enjoyed working in the garden and playing golf and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Jack adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Mr. Marts is survived by his wife, Diane "Dee Dee" Marts; daughters, Lee Ann (Chris) Kanalas & Kristy (Scott) Goetz; son, Kyle Marts; stepson, Nick Chaney; stepdaughter, Laura (Jesse Knotts) Chaney; his mother, Ramona Matthews; brother, Randy Marts; sister, Karen (Bill) Dodds; and nine grandchildren, Nolan Goetz, Ayla Goetz, Carter Goetz, Greyson Kanalas, Alexa



Kanalas, Silas Kanalas, Wyatt Gibbs, Julia Knotts & Bella Knotts. He was predeceased by this father. Memorial Service will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1:00 pm at



Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Pastor Kerry Thrush



officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial



contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com