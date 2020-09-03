MARTON, Majorie

MARTON, Marjorie 92, of Springfield, passed away September 1, 2020, in Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born July 18, 1928, in Bedford, IN the daughter of Jesse and Ruth (McDowell) Midkiff. She was a 1946 graduate of Portsmouth High School. Survivors include two sons, Dale & Pamela Marton and Danny & Stacey Marton, both of Springfield; six grandchildren, Lindsey & Ryan Moores, Courtney & Bill Arbour, Ashley & Brandon Coad, Tyler Marton, C.J. Marton and Sam, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, two brothers, Warren and Glenn, daughter and son-in-law, Donna & Vic Wilson and a granddaughter, Amy Beth. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Friday at the Colonial Baptist Church, 8693 Milton-Carlisle Rd., New Carlisle, Ohio. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

