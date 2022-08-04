MARTINO, Joseph P.



Joseph P. Martino, 91, of Sidney, Ohio, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima, Ohio. He was born July 16, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Anna (Kubina) Martino.



Joseph is survived by his wife Nancy, his children Theresa Martino, Anthony Martino, and Michael Martino, and step-children Kate Boyle, Robert Darrow, Barbara Haley, Chad McCoy, Paula Miller, Mary Smith, Christy Sprecco, Lisa Yamin, and George McCoy.



Joseph attended Grade and High School at Howland, Ohio. He graduated from Miami University in 1953, with a Bachelor's degree in Physics and a commission in the US Air Force. He later received a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and a PhD in mathematics from The Ohio State University. After graduating from Miami, he entered on active duty with the Air Force. Joseph served in the Air Force for 22 years. His duty stations included Air Force research laboratories throughout the United States, and a tour of duty in Thailand during the Vietnam War. Joseph retired from the Air Force in the grade of Colonel in 1975. After retirement from the Air Force, he joined the University of Dayton Research Institute as a Research Scientist and worked there for 18 years until his retirement from the University. While stationed in Dayton in 1957, he met and married the former Mary Lou Bouquot of Sidney. They had three children, and their marriage lasted thirty years, until her passing in 1988. When Mary Lou's family home became available upon the death of her aunt Lucille Clem, they purchased it and moved to Sidney in 1982. Joseph served on the Shelby County Republican Central Committee and was elected to two terms as Central Committee Chairman. He spent two semesters as a Visiting Professor at Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey. He was a visiting scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Vienna, Austria, and also at the Institute for Technological Research at University of Sao Paolo in Brazil. In 2000 Joseph married the former Nancy McCoy, of Anza California. They resided in Sidney, Ohio, following the marriage. Joseph was the author of over a dozen papers in technical journals, and two engineering books. He was elected a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He was elected an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics. He was also the author of a murder mystery, and of numerous stories in science fiction magazines.



A Requeim Mass will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church at 140 S. Findlay St. Dayton, Ohio 45403 with Fr. George Gabet. Interment will be at 4:00 PM at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, with full military honors. Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 5-7 PM. Online condolences may be left for the Martino family at www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shelby County Right to Life or to The Engineers Club of Dayton. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be taking care of the Martino family.

