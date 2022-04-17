journal-news logo
MARTINO, Ann

MARTINO (Magoto), Ann Marie

Age 62, of Springboro, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, She was born on May 29, 1959, in Piqua, Ohio, and grew up in Russia, Ohio, the daughter of Norbert and

Martha (Huber) Magoto, who survive in Russia, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Ann is survived by her loving

husband of 39 years, Bruce Martino, whom she married on September 25, 1982, in Russia, Ohio; her daughters, Elizabeth and husband, Luke Schwieterman, of Columbus, Ohio, Melissa and husband,

Jacob Miracle, of Fairborn, Ohio; six siblings, Victoria Magoto, of Russia, Ohio, Michael and wife, Jolene Magoto, of

Cincinnati, Ohio, Daniel and wife, Diane, of Russia, Ohio, Jane and husband, Jim Grogean, of Versailles, Ohio, Edward and wife, Sheila Magoto, Randall and wife, Ginger Magoto, all of Ft. Loramie, Ohio. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews, friends and her family dog, Lily.

Ann was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, was a graduate of Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1980 and had previously worked at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Dayton Childrens Hospital as a registered nurse.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, Ohio, with Father Jim Manning, celebrant. The family will receive visitors from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street in Springboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann's memory may be made to U,C. Health- Gardner Neuroscience Institute, foundation.uc.edu.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Martino

family.




