MARTIN, Ryan Matthew, age 24, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. Ryan was born on November 22, 1998 in Kettering, Ohio and graduated from Centerville High School. He was a funny, witty, tech wiz who was loved by his co-workers at Winston Heat Treating, Inc. Ryan was compassionate with a good heart. He loved animals, weightlifting and riding motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Luis Martin; maternal grandmother, Nancy Schulte; uncles, Tom Rafferty and Michael Schulte; cousin, Christopher Schulte. Ryan is survived by his father, John (Marlene Simpson) Martin; mother, Petrea (Clay) Halsey; maternal grandfather, Robert Schulte (Libby); uncles, Seth Martin, Craig (Meg) Schulte; aunt, Cici Martin; cousins, Colleen McEnhill, Wesley and Jay Schulte; 2nd cousin, Erinn Rafferty. Family will greet friends 11AM-1PM on Saturday, August 19 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral services will begin at 1PM at the funeral home. Ryan will be laid to rest at Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to TJ's Place of Hope, 85 E Franklin St, Dayton, OH 45459 or St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



