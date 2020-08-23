MARTIN, Robert James "Bob" Age 91, passed away August 19, 2020, at his home. He was born January 31, 1929, to the late S. George and Martha Martin. Bob served his country proudly in the US Army. Bob was a gifted athlete, and he played triple A baseball for the Boston Braves, after which he entered the printing trade, moving to Dayton to work at McCall's. After ten years at McCall's he then led a successful career selling printing supplies, eventually owning Midwest Graphic Supply. Bob was a long-time member at Miami Valley Golf Club as well as Masonic Lodge Brookville, Antioch Shriners & Scottish Rite. Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Ferne; his daughter, Tamara; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Martin and his son, Marshall Martin; sister, Margaret Ellen Cook, Eau Claire and a host of family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends 5 pm until time of service at the funeral home. We ask all friends to please wear your mask while in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or American Legion Post 0598, Parker, PA. Bob will later be interred in family plot with wife and daughter in PA. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

