MARTIN, Robert L.



"Robbie"



53 passed away on December 13, 2020, after a valiant and avoidable battle with COVID-19. Robbie was born on July 5, 1967, in Springfield, OH, to Leo Martin and Barbara Bruce. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Martin, and his brother, Tom Martin. Robbie is survived by a brother Rick Martin, and a sister, Sherri Walden. Robbie graduated from North High School in 1985. He was an avid fan of Nascar and enjoyed watching professional wrestling. Robbie was a kind soul who never knew a stranger. In the words of Randy Newman: "You've got a friend in me... You've got a friend in me. You've got troubles, and I've got 'em too. There isn't anything I wouldn't do for you. We stick together and we see it through 'cause you've got a friend in me." The family is being served by Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. There will be a celebration of Robbie's life in the spring, or as soon as it is safe to gather.

