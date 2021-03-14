MARTIN, Richard Foster



Age 94, passed away in Fort Myers, FL, on March 15, 2020. He is survived by daughters Lynn Martin of Punta Gorda and Ann Adams (Joel) of



Venice, and five grandchildren: Sarah Glover (Steven), Emily Burgess (Michael), Ethan Adams (Maria), Erin Willis (Adam), and Stephen Adams (Jessica), and 18 great-grandchildren. Richard was born January 13, 1926, in



Hamilton, Ohio. He met Helen at Hamilton High School and served in the Army Air Corps following graduation. At The Ohio State University, he was President of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and graduated summa cum laude. Dick and Helen married in 1949 and moved to Dayton where he began work at Standard Register. He spent most of his career as a partner with the CPA firm Battelle & Battelle. He was a member of various organizations including Dayton Country Club, Christ United Methodist Church, and served as President of the Ohio Society of CPA's as well as Chairman of the Board of Children's Medical Center. After retirement Dick and Helen began spending winters in FL where they enjoyed playing tennis and golf and socializing with friends and family. Dick is dearly missed by his family and many close friends.

