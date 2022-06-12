MARTIN, Mary

MARTIN (Watson),



Mary A.



65, of Huber Heights, passed away June 8, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 13, 1956, in Springfield, the daughter of Samuel and



Imogene (Everhart) Watson. Mary enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, watching her grandkids play sports, and spending time with her family. Survivors include two sons, Brandon Sims and Brent (Jessica) Hall; her fiancé, Gary Nooks; daughter-in-law, Stacy Sims; grandchildren, Bryson, Breanna, Joshua,



Dylan, Devin, Delaney, and Jules; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Roger) Bullen, Kaye (Jack) Shidemantle, Patty Snider, and Pam Clemons; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Shawn Sims; sisters, Karen Brooks and Judy Pullins; special father figure, Jesse Hart; Timothy Hall, Larry Sims; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Josh Blevins officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in North Cemetery, Cedarville. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

