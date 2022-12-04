MARTIN, Marilyn J.



Marilyn J. Martin, age 90 of Springfield, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at The Springfield Masonic Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Martin, in 1988, as well as her parents, Andrew and Caroline Caron. She is survived by two children: son Joel Martin and wife Kris of FL, and daughter Aneita Frey and husband Tom of VA. Six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive her. Marilyn was a member of Jacob Eby Chaper #571, Order of the Eastern Star. Funeral service will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 12 PM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 AM until the time of funeral on the day of the service with an OES service prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery following the funeral. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

