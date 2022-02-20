MARTIN, Louise



Age 100, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Louise was preceded in death by her partner in crime, Kenn, her parents and six



siblings. Louise is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Linda)



Martin, Cassandra White, Anita (Sid) Robinson, 7 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family will greet friends at 10AM on Monday, February 21 at Parkview Church of the



Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429. Services will begin at 11AM. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Parkview Church Benevolent Fund. For complete



remembrances please visit www.routsong.com.

