Martin, John Edwin "Jack"



MARTIN, John Edwin "Jack", 101, longtime resident of Springfield, recently of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 in Stonespring of Vandalia. Jack was born April 23, 1922 in Pierson, Iowa, the son of John Edwin Lee and Marie A. (Nomsen) Martin. He was a veteran of the United State Army Air Corps and former member of St. Joseph Church. He retired from Wickham Piano Plate Company after many years. Survivors include four children, John (Jane) Martin, Stephanie Ireland, Gary (Donnelle) Martin and Charles Martin; five grandchildren, Jessica, Heather, Tara (Steve), Brendan and Ryan (Miracle); and four great grandchildren, Natalie, Rafe, Rowan and Gabriel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Irene in 2017; and a brother, Russel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26 at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.

