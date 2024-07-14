Martin, Greg



Gregory Martin was born on May 26, 1961, and sadly departed from this world on July 9, 2024. He was a man of many talents, who was strong but soft-spoken. He loved his country and was very patriotic, and he was also a free spirit. Greg was well-known for his sense of humor and his quick wit. His humor and his presence in the lives of his family and friends will deeply missed.



He was a certified electrician and owned his own company, Electra Tek. He was also a professional drummer and vocalist. In truth, he was a Problem Solver, and made sure his bandmates were always able to perform, no matter what was thrown their way. Greg enjoyed various hobbies and interests, with a particular passion for riding motorcycles and showcasing his drumming skills in numerous bands. Some of the bands he was part of included Going Home, Tyrant, Arch Rival, Groove Therapy, Jake & Elwood's Blues Review, The Menus, Eric Hilgeford & The Magic, and Parrots of the Caribbean. His musical talent touched the hearts of many.



Greg Martin is survived by his mother, Edith "Edy" Martin; devoted daughter, Taylor Martin; loving sister, Lisa Denzer; cherished grandchildren: Blake and Bryce; nieces & nephews: Katie (Nick) Heckmann & Evelyn, Sara (Kenny) Scheffler, and John (Hanna) Denzer III & John Denzer IV. He also leaves behind special friends Marily Strauthers, Peggy (Doug) Sherman, Gary Rigmaiden, Mike "Hop" Moore, Lloyd Heckman, David "Elwood" Albrecht, and the POTC Band along with a multitude of other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his father Louis Martin; brother Steve Martin; and brother-in-law John Denzer Jr. Greg Martin will forever be remembered for his kind spirit, passion for music, and the love he shared with those around him. May his legacy live on in the hearts of all who knew him. To view service details or leave a message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



