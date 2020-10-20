X

MARTIN, George

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MARTIN, George E.

Age 80, passed away October 18, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 6:30 P.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until time of the services. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park Praying Hands Section on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1:00 P.M.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.