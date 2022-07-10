MARTIN, Gary E.



84, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the eldest son of Harlan E. and Margaret C. (Dunson) Martin.



Gary graduated from Tecumseh High School, and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1957, where he proudly served through 1966. He later worked for 34 years at International Harvester, until his retirement in 2000. He was a fine artist and enjoyed many hobbies, including model trains and building model airplanes. He was a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. In retirement, he enjoyed breakfast at the First Street Bob Evans and the camaraderie of the guys he regularly ate with at the counter there. Gary and Anita frequently traveled to Las Vegas, and enjoyed visiting with Aunt Pat and her family. More than all else, Gary was an involved, impactful and loving husband and father, brother and grandfather.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Anita K. Martin; children Ken (Marja) Martin, Toni Martin (Kevin Brazzell), Heather (Marc) Murray, and Ned (Stacey) Martin; grandchildren Jack Murray, Samantha Murray, Graeme Martin, and Stella Martin. Also surviving are his brother Ray (Nancy) Martin; and sisters Barbara Martin (Charles LaVelle), Patti (Russell) Shatto, and Peggy (Dave) Holland; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dan (Mary).



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 11, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Gary's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Scheuller presiding. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



