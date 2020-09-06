MARTIN, EVA

MARTIN (Chapman), Eva Mae Age 92, of Vandalia, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was a loving mom, grandma, grandmother, sweet grandma, sister and aunt. Eva loved being with her family and her dogs. She retired as a cafeteria worker from Dayton Public Schools. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law: Danny Martin of Vandalia, Robert and Julie Martin of Vandalia, grandchildren: Jamie (Kenneth) Mills, Nicolas Martin, Rachel Giesman, Rebecca (Mike) Merritt, Shelby (Mike) Bell, 13 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, sister: Nannie Weaver of VA, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and special dogs: Rufus and Homer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Horace "Homer" Martin, parents: Augustus and Elizabeth (Kennedy) Chapman Sr., siblings: Charles Chapman, Augustus Chapman Jr., Laura Agnes Lantz, Robert Chapman, granddaughter: Emillie Stapleton and great-granddaughter: Carmen Merritt. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Chaplain Bob Lewis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. A public walk-through visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family ask that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

