MARTIN, Elizabeth "Liz"



Age 63, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Visitation will be Monday, June 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,



followed by services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her



complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

