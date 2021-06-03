journal-news logo
X

MARTIN, Elizabeth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MARTIN, Elizabeth "Liz"

Age 63, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Visitation will be Monday, June 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown,

followed by services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her

complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top