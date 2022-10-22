MARTIN, Debra K.



Debra K. Martin, age 65, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1957, the daughter of the late Ronald and Georgia Helen (nee Selvage) Looney. Debra was a dear friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by one daughter Amy (Bill) Creekbaum; two grandchildren Bryson Lee (Arizona) Hancock and Blake Aaron Creekbaum; one great-grandchild on the way; four siblings Ronald Lee (Naomi) Looney, Mary Robin (Darrell) Scales, Rocky Looney, and Melissa Hagan. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. Debra was preceded in death by an infant son Travis Dye Jr. Visitation will be on Monday, October 24, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 2:00PM with Pastor Chris Quinn officiating.


