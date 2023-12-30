Martin, Darrin K



Fairfield Township- MARTIN, Darrin Keith. The beloved son of Brian and Kimberly Martin (nee Keyes); brother of Justin (Alyssa) Martin and Brandon (Hannah) Martin; uncle to Kayleigh, Mavrick, Colton, Holden, and Arlo Martin; grandson of Frederick A. Keyes and Larry & Helen Martin. Darrin passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023 after an accident on a motocross track at the age of 30.



Visitation is on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 from 5 - 8:00pm at Paul R Young Funeral Home (7345 Hamilton Avenue Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (400 Nilles Road Fairfield, Ohio 45014.





