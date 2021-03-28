MARTIN, Betty Jean "BJ"



95, Passed away on December 3, 2020, at the Otterbein in Lebanon, OH. She was Born January 15, 1925, in Fayette, OH.



Betty is preceded in death by her mother, M. Louise Collins; father, Otis Jarnigan; husbands, Frank Walker, Jack Klein and Denny Martin; sisters, Frances Keifer, Helen Dillion, Joan Leeper, Donna Geiger; brother, Robert Jarnigan; grandchildren, Timothy Walker, Brian Walker, Heather Walker; great-granddaughter Reagan Wiley.



She is survived by her children, Bill and Karen Walker, Denny and Sonya Walker, Sue Money, Bunk and Melanie Walker and Gerri and Duane Howard; several step-children; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and special friend John Kinsinger.



Memorial services will be held April 10th, at 2 pm at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, Abbey Mausoleum, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414. Celebration of life will be held immediately after at North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro, OH 45066.



Tributes and condolences may be sent to the family in care of, Dayton Daily News Legacy.com and go to BJ Martins obit.



Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

