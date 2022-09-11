MARTIN, Bette



Anne Osweiler



Predeceased by her parents Paul L. Osweiler and Betty Jane Grady and her brother Paul J. Osweiler, neice, Jennifer Powers, and her husband's Robert E. McNett, Jay A. Albers, and Tom Martin. Bette leaves her beloved daughter Amanda (Chris) McNett and sisters Mary T. Powers (James), Susan J. Schaller (Walter), nieces Heidi Helm (Robert), Kathy Friedman (James), Suzanne (Garry) Shumaker, Christian Shaller (Than), Beth Osweiler, Heidi Thompson (Morgan); nephews John Osweiler, Scott Osweiler, Patrick Powers, Paul Powers (Lisa). Betty was born in Lewistown, Montana, in 1932. She graduated from Julienne H.S. in 1950 and the University of Dayton, in communication with the Dayton Art Institute. She and Corda Sacksteder were the first to graduate in art education. Her teaching career began in Kettering when it was still Van Buren Township. She then taught at Harman in Oakwood for many years. Bette was blessed with many years of painting and teaching in workshops with Charles Reid, Miles Batt, and Frank Webb in Mexico, Spain, and locally. Her work is in many collections, including a purchase award from the Toledo Museum of Art. She was a signature member of the Ohio Watercolor Society, the Dayton Society of painters and Sculptors and Western Ohio Watercolor Society, with many awards. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 218 K St. Dayton, Ohio 45409. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Bette requested no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society or the Ohio Watercolor Society. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

