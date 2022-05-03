MARSHALL, Constance S.



Age 73, of Dayton, OH, received her heavenly wings April 20, 2022. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 noon



Wednesday, May 4, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave.



Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Interment 11 am Thursday, May 5, at Red Oak Cemetery, Ripley, OH.

