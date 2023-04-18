X

Marsh, Lillie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Marsh, Lillie

Lillie Marsh, age 83, of Dayton Ohio, departed this life on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Brigham; 5 siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Daryl, Kevin, and James Marsh Jr.; daughter, Angela (David) Battle; brothers, James "Johnny" (Diana) and William Brigham; 6 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family to receive friends 11 am- 12pm. (Mask Required). Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

