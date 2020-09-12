X

MARRA, LAWRENCE

Obituaries

MARRA, Lawrence Age 65, of Dayton, passed away on August 24, 2020. Family will greet friends 10AM-12PM on Monday, September 14 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. A Funeral Service will begin at NOON at the funeral home. The family requests masks be worn by everyone in attendance. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Lawrence's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

