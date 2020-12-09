MARR, Elizabeth Marie "Betsy"
81, of Bristol, ME, passed away on November 23, 2020.
She was born in 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Dr. George Edward and Floreine Victoria (Williams) Marr. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1957, earned a BA in
Premedical Sciences at Smith College in 1961, and a Master of Business Administration at Simmons College in 1992.
Betsy enjoyed her work as a senior researcher in auditory physiology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, and helped establish a research facility in Madrid, Spain. Her friends and family will always remember Betsy as a caring
person with wit, intelligence and an infinite good nature, who loved gardening, and entertaining.
Betsy was preceded in death by her brother, John Edward Marr. She is survived by her sisters, Anne Victoria (Vicky) Marr, of Bristol, Maine and Gail Rebecca (Becky) Miller and husband Albert, of Mishawaka, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be held in the Spring at St. Stephens Cemetery, in Hamilton, Ohio.
Betsy suffered with a debilitating eye condition. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be given to: Benign
Essential Blepharospasm Research Foundation, PO Box 12468, Beaumont, TX 77726-2468 (www.blepharospasm.org).
