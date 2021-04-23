X

MARQUARDT, Nora

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MARQUARDT, Nora L.

Nora L. Marquardt, nee Pruitt, age 91 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was predeceased by her husband Richard E. Marquardt and her granddaughter Keri Sue Crabill. She is survived by her two children, Thomas (Joanne) Beal of Centerville, Ohio, and

Diana (Thomas) Crabill of Treasure Island, Florida, as well as two grandchildren, Thomas (Jenna) Beal, Jr. of Avon, Ohio, and Laura (David) Campise of Winter Garden, Florida, and six great-grandchildren. Nora arranged to donate her remains to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.