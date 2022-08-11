MAROUS, Diana S.



83, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Milford, Ohio. Diana was born January 12, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Clement and Julia (Borman) Casson. She was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School and belonged to a card club made up of her classmates for over 50 years. She enjoyed a neighborhood card club and The Red Hat Society for many years. Diana belonged to the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 60 years and held many offices. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Church and a member of the CLC. Diana used her skills to knit hats for many charitable organizations: Children in Russia, the Rocking Horse Center, The Cancer Center, and many others. Above all, she was a devoted wife of 56 years, caring mother, and wonderful grandmother. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Naomi) Marous, III, MD, Sharon (Joseph) Francis and Daniel (Kathryn) Marous; and 11 grandchildren, Emily, Katie, Claire, Dana, Joseph, Nathan, Anna, Sarah, Peter, Lucy and Teddy; and Jim Casson, nephew. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Marous, brother, Clement Casson, and niece, Carol Ann Casson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations on behalf of Diana to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

