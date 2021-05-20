MARLOW, Larry A.



Age 70, of New Miami, Ohio, left this world May 17, 2021, to be with his girl Debbie, in



Heaven. Larry was born in



Harlan, Kentucky, on September 16, 1950, to the late Art



(Judy) Marlow, and Corinna (Dwight) McGuire. Larry has been a hard worker all his life from the age of nine when he worked at the drive-in movie theatre that his parents



managed. He taught his loved ones that family is everything, and he always looked forward to the Marlow Family Reunion each year. He was an owner /operator truck driver and provided a good life for his family by those means. Larry has always owned a motorcycle, and lived by the motto "ride hard or stay home." Larry took excellent care of himself over the years by supporting his friends at Samson Gym. Larry's kids will tell you what an amazing father he has always been, and how he was always there for his



children, or even children's friends when they needed him. Larry was married to Debra (Steenbergen) Marlow on May 3, 1986, and they were together until she preceded him in death in March 2016. Larry is survived by his children, Tina (Jimmy) Bushelman, Rob (Michelle) Marlow, Jessica Marlow, Jamie (Damon) Benge and Cody Marlow; sisters, Marilyn Kae Combs, and Kathy "Bit" Troutman; brothers, Billy (Seree) Marlow, Ricky (Diana) Marlow, Johnny (Janet) Marlow, Micky (Heather) Marlow, Tricia (Steve) Messina and Dennis (Stephanie) Marlow; grandchildren, Dallas Jesse (Rachelle), Karly, Shandon, Logan, Josey, Landyn, Dylon, Layla, Winter, Trey, Kenzie, and Taelyn; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Savannah, Raelynn, Elijah, and Jesse Jr. "Uncle Larry" had many, many very special nieces and nephews, who he loved very much. Larry is also preceded in death by son Jason, granddaughters, Sara and Kayla Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, Mike and John, and son-in-law Jeffery, and special aunt Henrietta Philbeck.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Service will begin at 7 pm. Private burial will held at the convenience of the family. The Family would like to thank Trisha, Cheryl and the kind nurses at Queen City Hospice for their care and support during this time. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com