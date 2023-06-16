Marlin, Denver Lee



Denver Lee Marlin, age 83 of Centerville, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Stoney Ridge. He was born January 8, 1940 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, the son of the late Harold and Ruby Marlin. Denver graduated from Seaman High School in Topeka, Kansas and he obtained his Bachelor's degree from Miami University. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, having joined when he was 17 years old. He was stationed at WPAFB in Dayton for 7 years in the Air Force Orientation Group. His last year was at Tan Son Nhut AFB in Saigon, Vietnam. He was a Staff Sergeant upon being honorably discharged. Denver loved sports of all kinds, and The Ohio State Buckeyes were his favorite! He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Barbara and Denver were always together. He always told Barbara, "everything's gonna be ok, baby." Their love is forever. Denver is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; son, Denver Lee Marlin, Jr.; siblings, Joe (Dana) Marlin, Rickey (Terry) Marlin, Sandra (Don) Rummel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Gary Marlin, Anita Taylor, Tony Marlin, and Phillip Marlin. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Joseph Marlin officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton & Stony Ridge for their compassion and care during this time.



