MARLAR, West



Age 92 of Fairfield, passed away May 3rd, 2022. Survived by his wife of 67 years Arlene Marlar (nee Shafer); children Brett Marlar (Carol), Denise Doans (Rick) and Alesia McCarnan (Steve). Also survived by numerous family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 9th, 2022, at Avance Funeral Home in Fairfield, from 5-7pm. Mass will be Tuesday, May 10th at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014. For full obit please visit



