MARKS, Martha Jane
The light in the firmament has dimmed a bit as Martha Jane Marks, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022, at 5:10 pm, attended by her sons, James J. Rossi, and David R. Hinds, at the age of 89. Martha was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family, and she was very loyal and generous. She loved to have a drink and socialize with friends and family any time she could, and she had a real fondness for word search puzzles. She always had a smile and a kind word ready to share. After raising her four children, she loved to go to
social clubs and travel; she loved Florida and explored the
Caribbean extensively. Martha is survived by her children
and their spouses: Hank Rossi and Linda Tolbert, Jennifer Tomanovich and Marc Citrin, James Rossi and David Hinds; three grandchildren, David Tomanovich, Molly Bailey and Ryan Bailey, and Kristina Rossi Villa and Anthony Villa; one great-grandchild, Arlo Villa. She is also survived by sister-in-law Barbara Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann Rossi; parents Marie and Walter
Hamilton; brother Joe Hamilton; sister Mary Ann Lewey; and husbands Louis Rossi, Norman Marks, and Gene Lakes. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 12 pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 10 am-11:30 am at Herr-Riggs
Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, OH,
immediately following the church service. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to Hospice Care of
Middletown, 4418 Lewis St. B., Middletown, OH 45044.
