MARKLEY, Eldon "Perk"



96, of Springfield, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Springfield.



Born May 29, 1926, in Summerford, Ohio, he was a son of Herbert and Lina (McWhirt) Markley.



A World War II Navy veteran, Perk had worked for Bauer Brothers in Springfield for 35 years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the former Summerford United Methodist Church and the Madison and Clark Counties Senior Centers. In 2000, he was inducted into the London High School Athletic Hall of Fame!



Survivors include his children Tom (Thelma) Markley of League City, TX, and Cindy (Paul) Schneider of Springfield; grandchildren Rachel Markley, Sam Schneider and Sawyer Schneider; great-grandchildren Rowan Schneider and Kinley Schneider; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie; six sisters and one brother.



Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, with Pastor Wayne Stuntz officiating. Interment will follow in Somerford Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until time of services.



Memorials in Perk's name may be made to either the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or a charity of the donor's choice.



