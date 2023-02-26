MARKLE, Richard Allen



Richard Allen Markle, age 89, of Columbus, died Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born on April 27, 1933, in Covington, Ohio, to the late Volney and Mary (Austin) Markle. Dick graduated from Springfield high school and went on to Bowling Green State University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and an ROTC. He was stationed for a time at Fort Sill, OK.



He met his future wife Barbara (Kuss) at BGSU and they were married August 1, 1959. They were partners on and off the ice for 63 years and spent many noons on the OSU ice rink. They attended Nationals and Worlds all over the US and Canada to view championship skaters and art museums. They were early supporters of the Northwest Area Council On Human Relations (civil rights) and Dick was a president of the Housing Opportunities Center. Dick obtained his Masters in chemistry at OSU and was employed at Battelle Memorial Institute from 1957-1992. He was issued 27 patents for various. Organic chemistry inventions. He was a member of American Chemical Society for 65 years.



He and Barbara recently moved to Ohio Living Westminster Thurber. Dick is survived by his brother Brian (Karen) of Florida; and nephews and niece.



Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

