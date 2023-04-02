Markland, Gerald "Jerry"



Gerald Arthur "Jerry" Markland, age 87, from Monroe passed away March 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on June 11, 1935 in Middletown to the late James and Nancy Markland. After graduating from Middletown High School, he enlisted in the Air Force and served with the 339th fighter squadron and was based at Chitose Air Base in Japan. Upon his return he was employed by Diamond International and later retired from Armco Steel after 25 years before moving to Nashville. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Elaine (Meehan), sons Randy (Marianne Mack) and Steve (Dee Smith) and grandsons Sam and Gus. He was known for his big smile and love of his family and outdoor activities, especially fishing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a local hospice. A memorial service will be held at Woodmont Christian Church, Nashville on April 22.

