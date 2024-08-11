Markham, Robert F.



Age 89, passed away August 3, 2024. He was born August 5, 1934 in Peoria, Illinois; the son of the late Louis and Vera (Copeland) Markham. Along with his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara. He is survived by his son, Robert Jr. (Michele) Markham; twin grandsons, Christopher and Michael (Cassie); and sister, Betty Rudy. Robert was a 1957 graduate of West Point Military Academy where he then served 28 years active duty in the Air Force retiring as a Lt. Colonel. After retiring from the Air Force, Robert moved to the Dayton area where he worked on the B2 Bomber Project where he subsequently retired and stayed in the Dayton area. Robert loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandsons. In his free time, he supported Barbara with her volunteer work in many organizations in the Dayton area. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00PM. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery where Air Force Military Honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton as they provided such kind and compassionate care to Robert. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com