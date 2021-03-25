MARKEY, Ed



Former Kettering, Ohio, resident Ed Markey, 84, died on February 23rd, 2021, at his residence in Columbus, Ohio. Ed is preceded in death by his bride of 60 years, Monica Markey, and his brother, Mike Markevitch. Ed was born in Sheboygan, WI, and then moved to Peoria, IL. He graduated from Bradley University and he joined the Naval



Reserves. Monica and Ed then moved to Kettering, OH, where they raised their two children and were active in the community. Ed was a dedicated federal employee working at the



Defense Electronic Supply Center, Kettering, and then the



Defense Supply Center, Columbus, for over 40 years. Ed was a member of Ascension Church, Knights of Columbus, and was an avid basketball referee for over 30 years. Ed will be dearly missed by his son, Matthew Markey, daughter-in-law Dr. Jill Markey, daughter, Mary (Markey) Renner, son-in-law Allen Renner and two granddaughters who brought him joy and called him "Poppie", Lauren and Anna Renner. He is also



survived by his sister, Diane Miller, of New Comerstown, OH. The family would like to thank the caregivers and angels at Harmony Trace, Hilliard, OH, for all their selfless dedication to helping our father find peace and joy in his final year.



A private family ceremony will be held at a future date at



Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

