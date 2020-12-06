MARKER, Steven D.



Age 63, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Kettering Hospital from heart complications. Steven was an avid Browns, U.D., Ohio State & Reds fan. He loved to travel and, most of all, be with his family. Steven worked for United Coffee Break & Derringer Co. for over 20 years. He will be missed by his grieving



parents, Don & Jan Marker;



sister, Karen Palsgrove (Dennis); nephews, Logan Palsgrove (Kayla) & Ryan Palsgrove (Heather); niece, Taylor Palsgrove (Josh); great nieces, Harper & Kendall; great-nephews, Kenson & Nixon; many other relatives, co-workers at Derringer, and special friend, Nancy. Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377. Rev. Michael Malcosky, officiating. Face masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

