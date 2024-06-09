Marino, Arlena N.



Arlena N. Marino, age 92, died peacefully on May 31st, 2024, at Hospice of Ohio. She was born on February 17,1932, to Lena and Michael Marino in Little Falls, New York. From a young age, Arlena loved to learn, and she seamlessly blended her interests in theology, psychology, and music into her studies and her life's work. Arlena graduated from St. Mary's Academy (1949), College of St. Rose (1953 Music Ed.), Syracuse University (1961 M.A. Elem. ed.), and Fordham University (1977 M.S. Ed. - Phi Beta Kappa). She also attended the University of Colorado (counseling) and Ithaca College (conducting). Arlena worked as a music teacher and choral conductor in several schools, and taught Abnormal and General Psychology at St. Elizabeth College of Nursing in Utica, NY. In 1964, Arlena moved to New York City, where she taught music, served as a school guidance counselor, and eventually became an instructor and counselor at the City University of New York (Manhattan Community College). After earning her second Master's degree at Fordham, she practiced private counseling, which she continued to the present. Arlena enjoyed travel, especially to Italy, and counted among her favorite trips a visit in 2001 to her father's ancestral home in Sicily. She was fortunate to have many dear friends, among them fellow musicians, artists and those in religious life. She treasured her faith, her family, and her Sicilian heritage. Inspired by her mother, Arlena loved singing; while in high school, she played piano, organ, and sang at many recitals, weddings, and funerals at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls. She also sang professionally in the choir at St. Thomas More Church in Manhattan. In 2009, to be closer to family, she moved to Dayton, Ohio where she resided until her death. Arlena is survived by nephews Michael Marino III (Gina); Robert Marino (Darlene); nieces Christine Long, Marianne Martin (Perry) and Kathleen Wittberg (Thomas) and families, including numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Lena; her brother, Michael Marino II and sister, Marion Rose Long. The family extends their sincere thanks to those who assisted Arlena during her time in Ohio including Dr. Amit Goyal, Dr. Tamara Togliatti, and the staff and nurses at One Lincoln Park, Trinity of Beavercreek and Ohio's Hospice. Funeral services will be at Holy Family/St. Joseph Church in Little Falls NY Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Herkimer, NY. Arrangements by Routsong Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio and Chapman Moser Funeral Home in Little Falls, New York. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



