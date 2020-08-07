Marhanka, Regina Ann

MARHANKA (Nye), Regina Ann Regina Ann Nye Marhanka, 90, passed away on July 26, 2020, in Dallas, TX. Born August 6, 1929, in Springfield, OH, to the parents of Herman Leroy Nye, Sr. & Dorothy Regina Walsh Nye. Raised by her grandfather, Edward Jacob Nye and his wife, Mary Ellen Morris Eden Nye. She married the love of her life, Charles Francis Marhanka, also of Springfield, on January 29, 1955. In May 1955, Regina and Charlie moved to the Washington, D.C. area and raised five children in Bowie & Edgewater, MD. Regina was preceded in death by her husband Charlie, and daughter, Charlynn Ann Conwell. She leaves behind, her son, Edward Charles of Dallas, TX (wife Cynthia Ann); grandchildren, Anthony Edward of Woodinville, WA (wife Kristin Nicole) and Elizabeth Cecilia; Charlynn's husband, Clinton Brian (Bodie) Conwell of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Lauren Nicole (great-granddaughter, Sophie Dae Colgrove), Clinton Brian II (wife Whitney Layne, great-granddaughters, Mazzy Kaye & Fiona Harper); daughter, Mary Ellen Fritz of Westminster, MD (husband Russell Hillard Fritz, grandson, Erick Russell); son, David Allen of Columbus, GA (grandchildren, Alexis Michelle and David Allen, Jr.); son, Dale Lee of Springfield, VA (wife Beth Ann, grandchildren, Zachary Charles and Megan Elizabeth); and half-sister, Claudia Mae Shufeldt Clark of Springfield, OH. Regina was an organist, avid reader, literacy volunteer and her sharp mind was a valuable asset working as a paralegal in law offices, armed services and county government throughout her working career. Graveside service will take place early Spring 2021, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, OH. Regina will be laid to rest next to her grandfather. Pastor of Maiden Lane Church of God will preside. Suggested memorial donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund.

