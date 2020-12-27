MARDIS, Mary K.



Age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on



Sunday, December 20, 2020. Mary was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky, on July 11, 1932, to William Larkin Fain and Ollie Josephine (Stipes) Fain, and



also raised by her stepfather Hershel Johns. Mary loved



gardening, cooking, and loved spending time with her family and friends. On November 18, 1952, in Overpeck, she married Olen "Sam" Mardis Jr., and he preceded her in death in 2000.



Mary is survived by her two children, Kim (Rick) Ellis and Steve (Michelle Terry) Mardis; her grandchildren, Tim (Erika) Ellis, Kevin Ellis, and Scott Mardis; her great-grandchildren, Chase Ellis and Conner Grisso; and her sister, Barbara Craycraft; her special friends, Wanda Spurlock and Diane Redman. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Bill Fain.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Mike Carmody officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, and the



Alzheimer's Association. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially to Joyce, Suzy, and Kendra for all of their care and support.



