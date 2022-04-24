MARCUM,



Stephen Sloneker Marcum was born October 28, 1957, in



Hamilton, Ohio, to the late



Sarah and Joe Marcum.



Stephen, 64, died at home on Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Stephen had a lifelong love of music, art, and doodling. He created wonderful works of art that are treasured family heirlooms and delighted all with his various piano pieces. He was even in a band called, "OC and the Casual T's." They played on the Courthouse lawn, Stephen on the stand-up bass, Joe Marcum on the piano and Madalyn Lester on the drums. Great fun. Stephen was a devoted husband, father, businessman and community volunteer. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1980, where he fell in love with Trudy McGraw, and they were happily married in January of 1981. They moved to Dayton where Stephen attended the University of Dayton School of Law. He graduated in 1983 and moved with his family to Hamilton. Stephen was an excellent attorney with Parrish, Marcum, and Trokhan in Hamilton, Ohio.



Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Trudy, and four



children, Matthew, Joe, Emma, and Annie (Jon Miller), and two grandchildren, Lulu Miller and Alfie Miller. Also surviving Stephen are his caring sisters, Cam (Jeff) Lowe, Christy (Mike) Manchester, and Jenny (Milton) Shuffield. And he will be



together again with his brother, Joseph Timothy, who passed in 1973. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in



Stephen's memory to the Marcum Park Maintenance Fund at the Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N. Third Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Steve loved Marcum Park and was proud to have designed the "M" with the heart in the middle. He will be truly missed and forever loved. A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Pyramid House at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park.



