Marcum, Emma

Marcum (Woodard), Emma



Emma Woodard Marcum went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2023 in Woodland, CA. She was 99 years old  just three months short of her 100th birthday. Beloved by family and friends, with a strong faith in God, she was a dedicated member and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of West Carrollton, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bob, and son Tommy. Emma leaves behind three sons: Bruce (Sharon) Marcum, of Woodland, CA; Ken (Prema) Marcum of Las Cruces, NM; and Phil (Barb) Marcum of West Carrollton, OH; four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Emma was born and raised in St. Albans, West Virginia, and became a Registered Nurse in 1945, graduating from the School of Nursing of Berea College, Kentucky. She also met her husband Bob in Berea after he returned from serving during World War II in Europe as an Infantryman and later a POW. Emma and Bob resided first in Berea, then in Kettering, OH, and finally for many years in West Carrollton, OH, where she raised her four sons. Her love for children was evidenced by her years of service as an Obstetrics Nurse at Kettering Memorial Hospital and the tremendous joy she took in her favorite job as "Granny." Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton, OH.

