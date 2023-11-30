Marcum, Betty J.



Betty J. Marcum, 80, of Xenia, beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on November 26 after a strong fight against cancer.



Betty was born October 31, 1943 in Lexington, KY and attended Hall High School near Grays Knob, KY, where she met her beloved husband Bobby (married 1959). She is preceded in death by parents Byrd and Jewel Garrett and husband Bobby J. Marcum. She is survived by daughter Teresa Marcum (husband Jack Cline), son Chris Marcum (wife Mary Jo), grandchildren Tony and Alison Weaver, Maggie and Elena Marcum, and great-grandchildren Amelia Weaver, Nola Finn Weaver, and Alivia Weaver.



Betty was a military wife as Bobby served in the USAF from 1960 to 1968. She served as a food services worker for Beavercreek Schools for several years in the 1980's; in addition, she constantly served her family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers with love, care, compassion, and understanding. She enjoyed the company of others and always offered gentle, loving help and wisdom. Her southern hospitality and cooking were legendary and a comfort to many. Most importantly, she was a faithful witness for Jesus Christ whom she loved deeply and without reservation.



Betty enjoyed reading, tending her houseplants and flowers, and vacationing at Emerald Isle, NC, with Bobby. She also enjoyed shopping, dining out, telling stories, and laughing until she cried. She also loved cats and dogs, who seemed naturally drawn to her.



Private visitation and funeral will be at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia, OH with burial to follow at Beavercreek Township Cemetery; please contact the family for information.



