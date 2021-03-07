X

MARCO, Lillian

MARCO, Lillian O.

Age 88, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Lillian loved tap dancing, cooking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Church of the Incarnation in Centerville and she also belonged to the Red Hat Society and danced with the Juliettes/Coffee Ladies Dance Troupe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Espie and Ethel Schultz; and by a sister, Beverly Carles. She is survived by her husband, John J. Marco. They were married for 68 years. Also surviving are their children, David Marco, Tim (Carol) Marco; Linda (Ronald) James, Nancy (Danny) Kay, Mary Alice (Brian) Grassa and

Sandy (Jerry) Couch; sixteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 am at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville. Burial will take place at Calvary

Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be directed to: www.TobiasFuneralHome.com.

