Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MARCH, Sylvia

Age 74, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

